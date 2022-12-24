Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Specials Were About To Record New LP Before Terry Hall Was Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer
Watch Dave Grohl Perform With Daughter Violet for Fourth Night of Hanukkah Sessions
MIKE Is Fearless on Beware of the Monkey

Watch Karen O Light Up Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions With ‘Heads Will Roll’

“Leave it to us to get the only non-Jewish member of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Hanukkah-ize one of their signature songs”

Night Six of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions will be a tough one to follow. Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ leader Karen O looked even more joyous than usual, bouncing in her sweatpants and hoodie to one of her best songs, “Heads Will Roll,” with Grohl to her left, pounding away on the kit.

O has plenty to smile about as 2022 comes to an end. Over the summer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs made a triumphant return with their fifth album (their first in nine years), the dynamic Cool It Down, which earned a Grammy nod for Best Alternative Music Album.

 

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience on December 5 in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. This week’s earlier installments included Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” sung by Judd Apatow, P!nk’s “Get the Party Started,” 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love,” sung by Kurstin’s the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George, and Grohl’s daughter Violet singing Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen.”

Also Read

Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Among the songs performed at Largo that have yet to be released are Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and that group’s Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

 

Sarah Grant

Sarah Grant

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

more from spin

News

Watch Karen O Light Up Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions With ‘Heads Will Roll’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Tory Lanez performs at Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up at SIR Stage37 on February 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
News

Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Sinead O'Connor performs at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on December 16, 2019 in London. (Credit: by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
Features

Pretty Good Year: My Top Stories of 2022

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top