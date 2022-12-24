Watch Karen O Light Up Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions With ‘Heads Will Roll’

Night Six of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions will be a tough one to follow. Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ leader Karen O looked even more joyous than usual, bouncing in her sweatpants and hoodie to one of her best songs, “Heads Will Roll,” with Grohl to her left, pounding away on the kit.

O has plenty to smile about as 2022 comes to an end. Over the summer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs made a triumphant return with their fifth album (their first in nine years), the dynamic Cool It Down, which earned a Grammy nod for Best Alternative Music Album.

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience on December 5 in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. This week’s earlier installments included Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” sung by Judd Apatow, P!nk’s “Get the Party Started,” 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love,” sung by Kurstin’s the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George, and Grohl’s daughter Violet singing Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen.”

Among the songs performed at Largo that have yet to be released are Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and that group’s Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”