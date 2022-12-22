Watch Dave Grohl Perform With Daughter Violet for Fourth Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dave Grohl backs his 16-year-old daughter Violet on the fourth night of Hanukkah Sessions, his seasonal covers project with keyboardist Greg Kurstin. The younger Grohl sings and plays guitar on a version of Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen,” described in the video caption as “one of the all-time classic coming-of-age anthems.”

 

Violet Grohl will be a familiar face to Foo Fighters fans, as she performed at both Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts in London and Los Angeles in September. At the L.A. tribute, she opened the evening with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” She also participated in last year’s Hannukah Sessions with her dad and Kurstin on a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.”

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience Dec. 5 in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. This week’s prior releases have included Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” sung by director Judd Apatow, P!nk’s “Get the Party Started” and 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love,” sung by Kurstin’s the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George.

Among the songs performed at Largo that have yet to be released are Beck’s “E-Pro” with Beck himself, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with that group’s Karen O, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and that group’s Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

tags:

, ,

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images
