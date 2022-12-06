Filter’s Richard Patrick Talks New LP, Nine Inch Nails Reunion on Lipps Service

Filter‘s Richard Patrick is the latest guest on the Lipps Service podcast, during which he discusses the band’s upcoming fan-funded album, They’ve Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats.

The artist also talked about his recent reunion with his former band Nine Inch Nails after a 30-year hiatus, his friendship with Trent Reznor dating back to their pre-fame days in Cleveland, his battles with addiction and sobriety, and meeting late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell while they were both in rehab.

Listen below to the full episode with Richard Patrick: