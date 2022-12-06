Filter’s Richard Patrick Talks New LP, Nine Inch Nails Reunion on Lipps Service

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist recently performed with Trent Reznor for the first time in decades

Filter‘s Richard Patrick is the latest guest on the Lipps Service podcast, during which he discusses the band’s upcoming fan-funded album, They’ve Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats.

The artist also talked about his recent reunion with his former band Nine Inch Nails after a 30-year hiatus, his friendship with Trent Reznor dating back to their pre-fame days in Cleveland, his battles with addiction and sobriety, and meeting late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell while they were both in rehab.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Young the Giant’s Sameer Gadhia spoke about how his multicultural background reflects his musical tastes, including being ensconced in Bollywood before he discovered the British Invasion.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Nine Inch Nails

Listen below to the full episode with Richard Patrick:

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

