Artist x Artist: John Darnielle of Mountain Goats and Bully

The latest edition of Artist x Artist finds two new collaborators continuing their creative conversation. The Mountain Goats‘ John Darnielle drafted Bully’s Alicia Bognanno to produce his band’s 2021 album Bleed Out, and they’re back together here to discuss a host of subjects.

Among them: the status of the new Bully album, which is nearly finished and finds Bognanno embracing storytelling outside her own personal narrative. Meanwhile, Darnielle joked about making different albums with each individual member of the Mountain Goats.

The pair talked about how mental health treatments can influence creativity, and how fun it was for Bognanno to be a temporary member of the Mountain Goats and bash out live takes in the studio during the making of Bleed Out.

Looking ahead to 2023, Darnielle has written somg songs for the new Rian Johnson TV series Poker Face, and will make an on screen appearance. The Mountain Goats are touring significantly as well, including their first headlining appearance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

