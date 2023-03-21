Bully Plots June Release for Next Sub Pop Album, Lucky for You

Bully, the project of Nashville-based indie rocker Alicia Bognanno, will release its fifth album, Lucky for You, on June 2 through Sub Pop. Following the prior release of the track “Lose You” featuring Soccer Mommy’s Sophia Allison, her latest song, “Days Move Slow,” is out today (March 21), accompanied by an Alex Ross Perry-directed video.

Bognanno previously wrote songs for Perry’s film Her Smell. She will also apparently appear in the film version of Perry’s much-ballyhooed Pavement musical. “I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video,” says Perry. “Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”

The grief mentioned above follows the death of Bognanno’s dog, Mezzi, an experience reflected throughout Lucky for You. “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance,” Bognanno says. “I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life.”

Bully will tour extensively this year, including headlining shows in June and a two-week run opening for Pixies and Franz Ferdinand.