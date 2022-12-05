5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jane Mangini of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Name Jane Mangini

Best known for Keyboardist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2001.

Current city Nashville on tour.

Really want to be in Tybee Island, Georgia…drinking at Huc-A-Poos.

Excited about Currently on tour with TSO…upcoming new project is Alta Reign 2 (prog rock project by Jeff Plate, drummer in TSO).

My current music collection has a lot of B52s.

And a little bit of Bluegrass.

Preferred format Getting back into vinyl… Now if Columbia House would come back with 13 albums for a penny!

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Something/Anything?,Todd Rundgren

My high school fave, love every song on it.

2

Madman Across the Water, Elton John

Every song means something to me and all of his records except the later ones…

3

Every record by the Cars

All reminds me of being a musician in Boston in the ‘80s…best time ever to be a musician…

4

Funplex, B-52’s

Reminds me of living on Whitemarsh Island in Savannah, Georgia with my husband. We would blast that on the way down to Tybee in his VW Beetle.

5

The Payback, James Brown

Would have the title song on loop all night much to my neighbors’ chagrin. (Talk about giving up your age…)