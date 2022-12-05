Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Specials Were About To Record New LP Before Terry Hall Was Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer
Watch Dave Grohl Perform With Daughter Violet for Fourth Night of Hanukkah Sessions
MIKE Is Fearless on Beware of the Monkey

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jane Mangini of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

(Credit: Bob Carey)

Name  Jane Mangini

Best known for  Keyboardist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2001.

Current city Nashville on tour.

Really want to be in  Tybee Island, Georgia…drinking at Huc-A-Poos.

Also Read

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Founder Paul O’Neill Dead at 61

Excited about Currently on tour with TSO…upcoming new project is Alta Reign 2 (prog rock project by Jeff Plate, drummer in TSO).

My current music collection has a lot of  B52s.

And a little bit of  Bluegrass.

Preferred format  Getting back into vinyl…  Now if Columbia House would come back with 13 albums for a penny!

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

 

1
Something/Anything?,Todd Rundgren

 

 

My high school fave, love every song on it.

 

2
Madman Across the Water, Elton John

 

 

Every song means something to me and all of his records except the later ones…

3
Every record by the Cars

 

 

All reminds me of being a musician in Boston in the ‘80s…best time ever to be a musician…

4
Funplex, B-52’s

 

 

Reminds me of living on Whitemarsh Island in Savannah, Georgia with my husband. We would blast that on the way down to Tybee in his VW Beetle.

5
The Payback, James Brown

 

 

Would have the title song on loop all night much to my neighbors’ chagrin. (Talk about giving up your age…)

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

more from spin

(Credit: Bob Carey)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jane Mangini of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

(Credit: Mathieu Bitton)
Exit Interview

Exit Interview: Ben Harper Faces the Music at Harry’s House

Thom Yorke (Photo: Dannah Gottlieb).
Recaps

The Smile Dazzles at Los Angeles Finale of Debut North American Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top