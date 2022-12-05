5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jane Mangini of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Name Jane Mangini
Best known for Keyboardist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2001.
Current city Nashville on tour.
Really want to be in Tybee Island, Georgia…drinking at Huc-A-Poos.
Excited about Currently on tour with TSO…upcoming new project is Alta Reign 2 (prog rock project by Jeff Plate, drummer in TSO).
My current music collection has a lot of B52s.
And a little bit of Bluegrass.
Preferred format Getting back into vinyl… Now if Columbia House would come back with 13 albums for a penny!
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without
1
Something/Anything?,Todd Rundgren
My high school fave, love every song on it.
2
Madman Across the Water, Elton John
Every song means something to me and all of his records except the later ones…
3
Every record by the Cars
All reminds me of being a musician in Boston in the ‘80s…best time ever to be a musician…
4
Funplex, B-52’s
Reminds me of living on Whitemarsh Island in Savannah, Georgia with my husband. We would blast that on the way down to Tybee in his VW Beetle.
5
The Payback, James Brown
Would have the title song on loop all night much to my neighbors’ chagrin. (Talk about giving up your age…)