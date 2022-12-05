5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Chris Isaak

Name Chris Isaak

Best known for Romantic balladeer.

Current city Nashville, TN

Really want to be in Stockton, CA hanging out with my brother.

Excited about My new Christmas album (Everybody Knows It’s Christmas, September 16) and holiday tour.

My current music collection has a lot of Americana. Lyle Lovett’s album 12thof June, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks’ new song “For What It’s Worth,” Lukas Nelson, David Bowie, Robert Plant.

Preferred format I like all of the above, but I mostly listen to some streaming and some vinyl.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Meet the Beatles!, The Beatles

I listened to it when I was a kid and it was exciting. It’s one of the only things that was exciting when I was a kid that is still exciting today. That and Captain Kangaroo.

2

The Sun Sessions, Elvis Presley

If you have to put a pinpoint on the beginning of rock ‘n roll this may be it. It’s my favorite sounding production on any album. Sam Phillips is a genius.

3

Calypso—Is Like So…, Robert Mitchum

People think this album would be a joke and it could be except Mitchum is a great singer and this album is a party!

4

Deep Purple, Nino Tempo & April Stevens

I love this album. I got it when I first fell in love, so every song brings back good memories. Beautiful production, beautiful harmonies, beautiful songs…a beautiful time in my life.

5

The Definitive Collection, Bing Crosby

This album has two of my favorites on here. One is “Sweet Leilani,” which I’ve always loved and recorded. The second is “Where The Blue of the Night (Meets the Gold of the Day)”. If that song doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, you’d better go see your doctor ‘cause you might be dead!