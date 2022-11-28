Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Weeknd Extends ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Into 2023

Artist has also raised millions from North American tour leg for the United Nations’ World Food Program
The Weeknd
Amy Sussman / Staff

The Weeknd has extended his After Hours Til Dawn tour with a host of international dates next year, beginning June 10 in Manchester, England. Shows are on tap through Oct. 15 in Santiago, with additional dates to “be announced soon,” according to promoter Live Nation. Tickets for some shows go on sale starting Friday (Dec. 2), with full details available on the Weeknd’s Web site.

The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye is again partnering with the United Nations’ World Food Program to raise funds to combat the global hunger crisis. The North American leg of the tour, which concluded last night (Nov. 27) in Los Angeles, has raised $5 million for the XO Humanitarian Fund, $2 million of which was donated by tour sponsor Binance.

“On stage and off stage, The Weeknd is bringing hope and happiness to millions of people across the globe,” says the World Food Program’s executive director, David Beasley. “His inspirational XO Humanitarian Fund is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger at a time when we are seeing funding shrink and the threat of famine grow. As WFP’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, he is opening hearts and minds to our life-saving cause and offering millions the chance of a brighter tomorrow.”

After Hours Til Dawn is an outgrowth of the Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours and this year’s Dawn FM. The 2023 European dates will feature support from Kaytranada and Mike Dean, with Latin America show openers to be announced.

Here are the Weeknd’s 2023 tour dates:

June 10: Manchester, England (Etihad Stadium)
June 14: Horsens, Denmark (Nordstern Arena)
June 17: Stockholm (Tele2 Arena)
June 20: Oslo (Telenor Arena)
June 24: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijiff Arena)
June 28: Dublin (Marlay Park)
July 2: Hamburg, Germany (Volksparkstadion)
July 4: Dusseldorf, Germany (Merkur Spiel Arena)
July 7: London (London Stadium)
July 11: Brussels (King Baudouin Stadium)
July 14: Frankfurt, Germany (Deutsche Bank Park)
July 18: Madrid (Cívitas Metropolitano)
July 20: Barcelona (Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys)
July 22: Nice, France (Allianz Riviera)
July 26: Milan (Ippodromo La Maura)
July 29: Paris (Stade de France)
Aug. 1: Bordeaux, France (Matmut Atlantique)
Aug. 4: Munich, Germany (Olympiastadion)
Aug. 6: Prague (Letnany Airport)
Aug. 9: Warsaw (PGE Narodowy)
Aug. 12: Tallinn, Estonia (Tallinn Song Festival Grounds)
Sept. 29: Mexico City (Foro Sol)
Oct. 4: Bogota (Estadio El Campín)
Oct. 7: Rio de Janeiro (Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão)
Oct. 10: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Allianz Parque)
Oct. 13: Buenos Aires (Hipódromo de San Isidro)
Oct. 15: Santiago (Estadio Bicentenario La Florida)

