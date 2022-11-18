Instagram Facebook Twitter
How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

P!nk’s New Album, Trustfall, Coming in February

Album will be supported by huge summer stadium tour
Pink
P!nk has confirmed initial details of her ninth album, Trustfall, which will be released Feb. 17 by RCA. As previously reported, she’ll stage the live performance debut of the first single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” on Sunday (Nov. 20) at the American Music Awards.

“The song is just about [how] the only thing I want to do is find joy,” she told Good Morning America today. “I don’t want to worry anymore. You can take everything I have, but you can’t take my joy. I’m never gonna be in a situation … that I don’t say how I really feel and say ‘I love you’ when I want to, and hug when I want to, and laugh when I need to, and cry when I need to, and dance when I need to. I just want to find authentic joy.”

Speaking of Trustfall, which is P!nk’s first album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, she opined, “This album is the best album I’ve ever made. I had time. And I had a lot of really devastating things happen. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, OK, none of this matters. I want to see my kids grow up. That’s what I want. I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And then my dad died. That also is a reminder of, all right. I have a certain amount of time left, right? How do I want to spend this time?”

Having already announced a European leg for her 2023 Summer Carnival stadium tour, P!nk earlier this week revealed that the North American incarnation of the trek will feature support from Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and Grouplove. Dates begin July 24 in Toronto and wrap Oct. 9 in Phoenix.

