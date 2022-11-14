P!nk Touring Next Summer With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar/Neil Giraldo, Grouplove

Having already announced a European leg for her 2023 Summer Carnival stadium tour, P!nk has confirmed details for the North American incarnation of the trek, which will feature support from Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and Grouplove. Dates begin July 24 in Toronto and wrap Oct. 9 in Phoenix.

P!nk’s new single, “Never Not Gonna Dance Again,” came out earlier this month and will be performed live for the first time at the American Music Awards on Sunday. It is unknown if a new album will follow at some point next year.

Carlile will open 15 of the Summer Carnival shows, with newly enshrined Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Benatar and Giraldo appearing at the other six. P!nk and Carlile teamed last week at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles to perform Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” which will air as part of HBO’s broadcast on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The artists teased the tour announcement yesterday with a social media video in which Carlile initially pretends to misunderstand P!nk being “really afraid” to ask her to join the tour.

For Carlile, the P!nk dates add to an already eventful summer of 2023. As previously reported, she will be joined by Joni Mitchell during the middle of a June 9-11 stand at the Gorge in Washington State, reprising their surprising live collaboration at the Newport Folk Festival in July.

Alongside Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, Carlile is also confirmed to join Elton John as a special guest during his Nov. 20 concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which will be streamed live by Disney+.

Here are P!nk’s North American tour dates:

July 24: Toronto (Rogers Centre)

July 26: Cincinnati (Great American Ball Park)

July 31: Boston (Fenway Park)

Aug. 3: New York (Citi Field)

Aug. 5: Pittsburgh (PNC Park)

Aug. 7: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

Aug. 10: Minneapolis (Target Field)

Aug. 12: Chicago (Wrigley Field)

Aug. 14: Milwaukee (American Family Field)

Aug. 16: Detroit (Comerica Park)

Aug. 19: Fargo, N.D. (Fargodome)

Aug. 21: Omaha, Neb. (Charles Schwab Field)

Sept. 18: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park)

Sept. 22: Nashville (GEODIS Park)

Sept. 25: San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)

Sept. 27: Houston (Minute Maid Park)

Sept. 29: Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

Oct. 3: San Diego (Snapdragon Stadium)

Oct. 5: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Oct. 7: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

Oct. 9: Phoenix (Chase Field)