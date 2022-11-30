Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best
Matt Pond-Led Natural Lines Unveils Video With Nikki Glaser From Upcoming LP

Self-titled debut album will be released March 24 on Bella Union
Photo: Jesse Dufault

The Natural Lines, the new band led by Matt Pond PA‘s Matt Pond, has unveiled a video for its new song, “Monotony,” featuring comedian/actress Nikki Glaser. The track can be found on the Natural Lines’ upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released March 24 on Bella Union.

In the “Monotony” clip, Pond and Glaser act out an intense therapy session, eventually rising to their feet to join hands and spin around the room. “Over the last few years, I’ve tried to focus on my breathing — to try to and be a better singer, to try and be a better person,” Pond says. “But it’s hard to sit still and slow down when the world seems so unruly. ‘Monotony’ is an anthem about the daily tightrope—searching for the right path between passion and apathy.

 

“All the while, I’ve been working with Nikki Glaser,” he continues. “Her fearlessness is contagious. Since she never hesitates to tell me what she really thinks, I thought it made perfect sense for Nikki to portray my therapist in the video.”

As for the new album, the first from the Natural Lines since Pond officially retired the Matt Pond PA name earlier this year, it features longtime multi-instrumentalist/collaborator Chris Hansen, Pond’s partner Anya Marina, Hilary James (cello/vocals), Kyle Kelly-Yahner (drums), Louie Lino (keys), Sarah Hansen (horns), Sean Hansen (drums/bass), Kat Murphy (vocals), and 17-year-old singer MJ Murphy. It can be pre-ordered here.

The Natural Lines’ debut EP, First Five, was released last month and supported by a couple of recent shows opening for Glaser.

Here is the track list for The Natural Lines:

“Monotony”
“No More Tragedies”
“HELP”
“Alex Bell”
“My Answer”
“Spontaneous Skylights 1”
“A Scene That Will Never Die”
“Person of Interest”
“Don’t Come Down”
“Artificial Moonlight”
“Mahwah”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen




