Fever Ray Details New Album, Radical Romantics

On the heels of the recent single “What They Call Us,” Fever Ray has confirmed details of their first album more than five years, Radical Romantics. The 10-track project will be released March 10 on Mute. Another new track, the Vessel-produced, jittery electronic pop-leaning “Carbon Dioxide,” is out today (Nov. 10).

Fever Ray principal Karin Dreijer worked on Radical Romantics with their brother and former the Knife bandmate Olaf over the past three years. Other producers featured on the album include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Portuguese DJ/producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, and Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvikʼs Aasthma.

Radical Romantics is the follow-up to 2017’s Plunge, which was supported by an extensive world tour that ran through the following year. The Knife, which scored an international smash with 2002’s “Heartbeats,” has been inactive since 2014.

Here is the track list for Radical Romantics:

“What They Call Us”

“Shiver”

“New Utensils”

“Kandy”

“Even It Out”

“Looking for a Ghost”

“Carbon Dioxide”

“North”

“Tapping Fingers”

“Bottom of the Ocean”