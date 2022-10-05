Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nandi Bushell Makes Beautiful Noise
Freddie Gibbs
Bet the House on Freddie Gibbs
Blondie
The Reissue Section: Blondie Rolls the Dice With Against the Odds

Watch Fever Ray Work a Desk Job in Surreal New ‘What They Call Us’ Video

It’s unknown if ‘What They Call Us’ heralds the first Fever Ray album since 2017
Photo: Karolina Pajak

The Knife / Fever Ray principal Karin Dreijer has stood at the cutting edge of music and fashion for more than 20 years, so it’s certainly surreal to see them working a desk job in a run-of-the-mill office in the video for the new Fever Ray song, “What They Call Us.”

In the clip, written and directed by longtime collaborator Martin Falck, Dreijer patiently waits for a cinnamon bun to finish reheating in the microwave, makes Xeroxes of her face on a copy machine, is buried in a huge stack of paper and wanders into an “it’s your last day” party that turns quite erotic.

Musically, “What They Call Us” is as foreboding and unusual sounding as what we’ve come to expect from Fever Ray, with fat electronic beats topped by wobbly, repeated synth figures. Dreijer co-wrote and produced the song with her brother and former The Knife bandmate Olaf Dreijer.

 

Also Read

The Knife Announce 20th Anniversary Reissues

It’s unknown whether “What They Call Us” heralds a new Fever Ray album, which would be Dreijer’s first since 2017’s Plunge. It was supported by an extensive world tour that ran through the following year. The Knife, which scored an international smash with 2002’s “Heartbeats,” has been inactive since 2014.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

patti-smith-1501618689
News

Patti Smith Releasing Instagram-Inspired Book in November

Alvvays Blue Rev
Reviews

On Alvvays’ Thrilling Blue Rev, Nostalgia Spurs Indie-Rock Triumph

LAAMP provides state-of-the-art hardware and educational programs for young artists. (Photo courtesy of LAAMP)
Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top