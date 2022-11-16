Fever Ray Confirms 2023 Touring Plans

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Shows in support of new LP ‘Radical Romantics’ begin March 23 in Oslo
Photo: Karolina Pajak

Fever Ray will return to the road next spring in support of their first album in more than five years, Radical Romantics. European dates for the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be tour begin March 23 in Oslo and wrap April 7 in the Hague, Netherlands, with four North American shows to follow in May in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Oakland, Calif.

Fever Ray principal Karin Dreijer worked on Radical Romantics with their brother and former the Knife bandmate Olaf over the past three years. Other producers featured on the album include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Portuguese DJ/producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt, and Pär Grindvikʼs Aasthma.

Radical Romantics is the follow-up to 2017’s Plunge, which was supported by an extensive world tour that ran through the following year. The Knife, which scored an international smash with 2002’s “Heartbeats,” has been inactive since 2014.

Here are Fever Ray’s tour dates:

March 23: Oslo (Sentrum Scene)
March 24: Copenhagen (Vega)
March 25: Gothenburg, Sweden (GBG Film Studios)
March 27: Riga, Latvia (Hanzas Perons)
March 28: Tallinn, Estonia (Noblessner Foundry)
March 30: Warsaw (World Wide Warsaw Festival)
April 1: Amsterdam (Melkweg)
April 3: Brussels (Cirque Royal)
April 4: Cologne, Germany (E-Werk)
April 6: Luxembourg City, Lux. (Den Atelier)
April 7: The Hague, Netherlands (Rewire Festival)
May 3: New York (Terminal 5)
May 5: Boston (Roadrunner)
May 7: Chicago (Salt Shed)
May 10: Oakland, Calif. (Fox Theater)

Jonathan Cohen

