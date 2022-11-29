Instagram Facebook Twitter
Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

She discusses navigating an industry rife with self-centeredness, narcissists and excess

Celisse recently sat down with SPIN and Stand Together Music at Park City Song Summit for a lengthy conversation. During the chat, Celisse explained the “herstory” and roots of rock and roll and the importance of staying authentic to oneself in an industry that strives for perfection from its artists.

 

“In an industry that is rife with self-centeredness, with narcissists, with excess, with gluttony,” she says. “With so much, I think all of us ultimately got into it because we love the thing, we know the power of the thing and I’m certainly not perfect at it but I’m always trying to reach for what feels the truest and the most authentic because from that space it can affect the most people in the most real way.”

