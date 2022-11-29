Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Celisse recently sat down with SPIN and Stand Together Music at Park City Song Summit for a lengthy conversation. During the chat, Celisse explained the “herstory” and roots of rock and roll and the importance of staying authentic to oneself in an industry that strives for perfection from its artists.

“In an industry that is rife with self-centeredness, with narcissists, with excess, with gluttony,” she says. “With so much, I think all of us ultimately got into it because we love the thing, we know the power of the thing and I’m certainly not perfect at it but I’m always trying to reach for what feels the truest and the most authentic because from that space it can affect the most people in the most real way.”

Harnessing the music industry’s most powerful voices, SPIN IMPACT is committed to raising awareness and taking action around some of society’s most pressing issues. Our goal is to provide a vibrant platform for the people and movements dedicated to bringing about lasting change.