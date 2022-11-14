Watch The Breeders Perform Pixies Classic With Dave Grohl in Columbus

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Every Bruce Springsteen Album, Ranked

The Breeders dusted off the classic “Gigantic” from frontwoman Kim Deal’s previous group Pixies last night (Nov. 13) at the VetsAid benefit in Columbus, Ohio, with Dave Grohl lending a hand on guitar and backing vocals (including the famous wordless falsetto utterances during its intro section).

In a further not to the show’s Ohio setting, the Breeders also covered “Shocker in Gloomtown” by fellow Dayton rock legends Guided by Voices as part of a 14-song set that featured seven songs from the group’s 1993 sophomore album, Last Splash. Grohl blew kisses to the Breeders and the audience at the song’s conclusion, with Deal, proclaiming, “Beautiful!”

 

The annual VetsAid was once again led by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, who considers Columbus to be his hometown and later became a star amid the late ’60s Cleveland rock scene. All proceeds will be donated to veterans’ services charities in the Buckeye state.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie, Dave Grohl

The event included what was billed as the final performance from Walsh’s pre-Eagles band James Gang, who were recently involved in both Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles. Fellow Ohio-reared acts Nine Inch Nails and the Black Keys were also on the bill.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

