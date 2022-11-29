Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs To Perform on Final SNL Episodes of 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short (Dec. 10) and Austin Butler (Dec. 17) will host
(Credit: Kevin Winter/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Brandi Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been announced as the last musical guests for this season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, with the former set to perform on Dec. 10 and the latter on the Dec. 17 season finale. This is the second appearance on the show for both Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

On the heels of the second season of their hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, the comedic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short will host the Dec. 10 episode. This will be Martin’s 16th time hosting Saturday Night Live and Short’s fourth. Austin Butler, who starred as Elvis Presley in this summer’s biopic about the rock legend, will host on Dec. 17.

Earlier this month, Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs were nominated for a number of Grammy awards for their respective projects In These Silent Days and Cool It Down. “I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience,” Carlile wrote on Twitter. “But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show.”

Keke Palmer hosts and SZA is the musical guest on this Saturday’s (Dec. 3) episode of SNL.

