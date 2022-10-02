Watch Tame Impala Play Lonerism Song Live for First Time at Desert Daze

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
Tame Impala‘s 2018 performance at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, Calif., was cut short after three songs due to a rare rainstorm, but the Kevin Parker-led group was finally able to return to finish the job last night (Oct. 1) during its headlining set at the 2022 edition of the festival.

Tame Impala played its 2012 sophomore album Lonerism in full at Desert Daze, which entailed presenting one song from it that had never been performed live before (“She Just Won’t Believe Me”), another not heard since weeks after its release (closer “Sun’s Coming Up,” its first airing since Dec. 2010) and two more that had been absent from set lists since 2015 and 2016, respectively (opener “Be Above It,” “Music To Walk Home By”).

Parker repeatedly expressed his gratitude at being able to offer this special performance at Desert Daze, which fell the same weekend as the 10th anniversary of Lonerism. The group did not perform any other songs besides the 12 on the album, in what was its final North American show of 2022. Tame Impala will tour in New Zealand and Australia this fall, beginning Oct. 15 in Auckland.

Desert Daze offered up a huge contingent of Australian artists this year, most notably Friday night headliner King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, as well as Tame Impala member Jay Watson’s other bands Pond and GUM, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Babe Rainbow, Surprise Chef, Mildlife and Baptizm.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz Bring Out All Their Famous Friends During Star-Studded L.A. Show

