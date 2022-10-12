Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blink-182 Reuniting With Classic Lineup for Tour, New Music
The 1975, Happily Washed
The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America

Tigercub Battles ‘Decay’ on Debut Loosegroove Single

U.K. rock trio will be on North American tour starting next month.
Tigercub
(Credit: Bridie Florence)

U.K. rock trio Tigercub has released its first music for Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s Loosegroove label in the form of the single “The Perfume of Decay.” The track is expected to appear on the group’s full-length Loosegroove debut next year.

The measured heaviness of “The Perfume of Decay” will be music to the ears of Queens Of The Stone Age and Muse fans, with frontman Jamie Hall calling it the beginning of a new era for us. This is Tigercub at its heaviest, its most accomplished and most unapologetic.”

The song itself concerns the omnipresence of the Internet and social media, or what Hall calls “the public ledger where I must amend my social CV daily, to portray my life to others in the most rose-tinted and ineffable way possible. The reality couldn’t be further from the truth, of course. Beneath this facade I am crumbling, cascading into despair and at odds with my emotions. ‘The Perfume of Decay’ is my expression of this feeling, an argument between affectation and naturalness.”

 

Gossard gushed to SPIN earlier this year about signing Tigercub to Loosegroove, calling Hall an “insane riffmaster.” He added, “This band is generational, and Jamie’s a natural star. Loosegroove couldn’t be happier working with Tigercub.”

Tigercub will be on tour in North America later this month, beginning Oct. 20 in Chicago. European dates are on tap in December as support for Clutch.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Tigercub
News

Tigercub Battles ‘Decay’ on Debut Loosegroove Single

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Desert Daze 2022. Photo: Pooneh Ghana
News

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Launches New Album at Red Rocks Shows

When We Were Young 2023
News

Blink-182, Green Day to Headline When We Were Young 2023

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top