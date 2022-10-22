Instagram Facebook Twitter
Run the Jewels Announce RTJ4 Remix Album Featuring Latin Artists

Zack de la Rocha, Bomba Estereo and more guest on the album
Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels aren’t strangers to remix albums. In 2015, El-P and Killer Mike released Meow the Jewels, where they replaced the instrumentals on Run the Jewels 2 with the sounds of cats. Next month, they’ll be releasing a remix of their latest album, 2020’s RTJ4 has a more straightforward (though no less interesting) approach.

Titled RTJ CU4TRO, Run the Jewels enlisted a lineup of all Latin artists to take on the record’s 11 songs. The album will feature long-time collaborator Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against The Machine) as well as Bomba Estéreo, rappers Santa Fe Klan (Mexico), Baco Exu do Blues (Brazil), and Akapellah and Apache (Venezuela), among others. RTJ CU4TRO will be released on Nov. 11 through Jewel Runners/BMG and will be released ahead of their appearance at Corona Capital in Mexico City on Nov. 18.

“We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen,” El-P said in a statement. We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences … a rare chance for us to connect, create, and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together.”

“We thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity,” he continued. “This is a piece of music filled with love, respect, and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

Killer Mike

From the album, Run The Jewels shared “Caminando en la Nieve” (a take on “Walking in the Snow”) from Orestes Gomez and Nick Hook and featuring Apache, Akapellah and Pawmps. You can pre-order the album here.

Selena Fragassi

