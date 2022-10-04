Pearl Jam, David Byrne, R.E.M. Sign on for Abortion Rights Benefit Album

Pearl Jam, David Byrne with Devo, R.E.M., Bob Weir, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Sleater-Kinney are among the artists contributing rare or previously unreleased music to Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, a benefit compilation that will be available for only 24 hours on Bandcamp starting at midnight ET Friday (Oct. 7).

Proceeds will benefit organizations facilitating abortion access for those impacted by new restrictions and regulations in their home states, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The cover art for the collection was drawn by Kim Gordon and is also available in t-shirt form through compilation partner NOISE FOR NOW.

No track list has yet been made available, but Pearl Jam announced on Twitter that it was contributing a live version of “Porch” from a June 28 show in Frankurt, Germany. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will also include contributions from Cat Power, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Death Cab For Cutie, My Morning Jacket, She & Him, Fleet Foxes, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Pluralone, Tenacious D and Wet Leg.

The project was assembled by author Dave Eggers and veteran music manager Jordan Kurland, in collaboration with Like Management, NOISE FOR NOW, Panache Management, TMWRK and Q Prime. It follows a series of other benefit albums produced by the pair, including the two-volume 2020 album Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which raised more than $600,000.