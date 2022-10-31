Instagram Facebook Twitter
Patrick Haggerty, Lavender Country Singer, Dies at 78

He died on Monday after suffering a stroke several weeks ago
Lavender Country
(Credit: Sarah Wainwright)

Patrick Haggerty, the singer country music group Lavender Country, has died at the age of 78. According to a statement posted on the band’s social media, Haggerty died on Monday after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.The statement also said that the singer was able to spend his final days at his home and was surrounded lifelong husband, JB, and his children.

Born in 1944 in Washington, Haggerty is widely acknowledged as the first openly gay country singer. Before his music career, Haggerty enlisted in the Peace Corps after graduating from college in 1966. However, he was kicked out of it for being gay.

After moving to Seattle in the early 1970s, the lifelong Hank Williams and Tex Ritter fan formed Lavender Country, recruiting friends from the Seattle area. His lyrics reflected his experience as a queer man. The band released its self-titled debut album in 1973 but would break up in 1976.

In 2014, the group reunited and Paradise of Bachelors reissued the band’s only album, which brought them new attention as genre-defying pioneers. The group would self-release Blackberry Rose and Other Songs and Sorrows in 2019, which was released widely earlier this year by Don Giovanni Records.

Lavender Country

“Patrick Haggerty was one of the funniest, kindest, bravest, and smartest people I ever met,” Don Giovanni Records said in a statement. “He never gave up fighting for what he believed in, and those around him who he loved and took care of will continue that fight. RIP Patrick (1944-2022).”

Earlier this year, around the time of the Don Giovanni reissue, we spoke with Haggerty about his career. “People always ask me why I chose country music,” he said. “The truth is, there wasn’t any genre in 1973 that was ready to embrace a queer Marxist!”

Continuing, he said, “When I made Lavender Country I could barely play guitar I’m the original three chords and the truth guy.”

Outside of playing music, Haggerty was involved in politics in Seattle, running for city council twice. H was also involved with ACT UP, an AIDS justice organization.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

