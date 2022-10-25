Paramore, Blink-182 To Headline Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City

Paramore and Blink-182 will headline Live Nation’s new Adjacent Music Festival, which will be held over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) alongside the boardwalk at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey.

Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, PUP, Knocked Loose, Midtown, Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Linda Lindas, Pinkshift, and OFF! will round out the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 28) through the festival’s Web site.

Adjacent is Paramore’s first announced North American date of 2023. The group is in the midst of its first tour in more than four years, which wraps Nov. 25 in Omaha, Neb., and will return to the road for shows in South America and the U.K. in early March.

For Blink-182, which recently confirmed the reunion of its classic lineup with the long-departed Tom DeLonge, Adjacent is, for now, only the second festival appearance on its massive 2023-2024 tour, alongside next year’s edition of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Adjacent joins Frantic City amid the Atlantic City festival lineup; the latter event was held for the first time in late September at the city’s new Orange Loop Amphitheater and featured performances by Superchunk, Yo La Tengo, Rocket From the Crypt, Snail Mail, and Protomartyr, among others.