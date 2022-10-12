Hear MUNA’s Striking Cover of Taylor Swift Song ‘August’

Alt-rock band MUNA are the latest to release a Spotify-exclusive EP as part of the elegantly curated Live at Electric Lady series. Tracks from their self-titled album like “Silk Chiffon” and “Anything But Me” are among the highlights of the stripped-down EP, plus a wondrous cover of Taylor Swift’s “august” from her album Folklore.

The Live at Electric Lady series encourages artists to record select original material and one cover by a musician or band with ties to the studio’s legendary past. These are high-quality recordings made during live performances, and they are only available on Spotify.

“The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” the band said in a statement. “‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”

Last month, MUNA played a sold-out show at the GRAMMY Museum, which also featured a Q&A with Phoebe Bridgers, the head their label, Saddest Factory Records. MUNA also just played Austin City Limits and had three sold-out performances at New York’s Irving Plaza, where they were joined by Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang to perform “Silk Chiffon.”