Killer Mike Releases New Solo Single, ‘Talk’n That Shit!’

Rapper Killer Mike is back with a new solo single, “Talk’n That Shit!,” which follows the July release of his first solo single in a decade, “Run.” The new track was produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive. It includes samples of DJ Paul and Lord Infamous’ “187 Invitation” as well as Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up.”

“The song is self explanatory,” says Mike. “With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more — in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

As previously reported, Mike’s long-running group with El-P, Run the Jewels, will release remix album RTJ CU4TRO on Nov. 11 through Jewel Runners/BMG. The project features a lineup of all Latin artists reworking all 11 songs from the group’s 2020 album RTJ4. Among them are longtime collaborator Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against the Machine) as well as Bomba Estéreo, rappers Santa Fe Klan (Mexico), Baco Exu do Blues (Brazil), and Akapellah and Apache (Venezuela).

Run the Jewels will also perform at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on Nov. 18.