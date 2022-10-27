Instagram Facebook Twitter
Of Course Rock Stars Make Bourbon…But Are They Any Good?
Supreme Ascendancy: Inside King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s New, Strange Trip
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Killer Mike Releases New Solo Single, ‘Talk’n That Shit!’

(Photo by Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

Rapper Killer Mike is back with a new solo single, “Talk’n That Shit!,” which follows the July release of his first solo single in a decade, “Run.” The new track was produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive. It includes samples of DJ Paul and Lord Infamous’ “187 Invitation” as well as Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up.”

“The song is self explanatory,” says Mike. “With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more — in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

 

As previously reported, Mike’s long-running group with El-P, Run the Jewels, will release remix album RTJ CU4TRO on Nov. 11 through Jewel Runners/BMG. The project features a lineup of all Latin artists reworking all 11 songs from the group’s 2020 album RTJ4. Among them are longtime collaborator Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against the Machine) as well as Bomba Estéreo, rappers Santa Fe Klan (Mexico), Baco Exu do Blues (Brazil), and Akapellah and Apache (Venezuela).

Run the Jewels

Also Read

Run the Jewels Announce RTJ4 Remix Album Featuring Latin Artists

Run the Jewels will also perform at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on Nov. 18.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

(Photo by Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
News

Killer Mike Releases New Solo Single, ‘Talk’n That Shit!’

(Photo by Mick Hutson / Redferns)
News

Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Retiring From Touring

Special Interest
All Eyes On

Special Interest Is the Last Band Standing

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top