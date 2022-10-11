Babymetal Gets Conceptual on New Album, The Other One

Japanese heavy metal band Babymetal is back with a new concept album, The Other One, which will be released on March 24. Each of the 10 songs on the project represent “a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered,” according to a statement.

The group will release a new single every month through March starting in the coming days. The Other One will be available in a variety of formats, including transparent, gold, silver and bronze vinyl, as well as in 10 different CD variants with “collectible art cards.”

In addition, Babymetal will perform Jan. 28-29 at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, ahead of what is expected to be an extensive world tour.

The Other One is the follow-up to 2019’s Metal Galaxy, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock and Top Hard Rock Albums charts.