Violet Grohl, Joan Jett Kick Off L.A. Taylor Hawkins Tribute

(Jerod Harris / Getty Images)

Dave Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet kicked off a star-studded tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins tonight (Sept. 27) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” backed by guitarist Alain Johannes.

“This is the hometown shit tonight, so you’ve gotta make it loud for Taylor,” Dave Grohl told the audience at the outset. “That dude could make you fuckin’ smile and laugh and dance and sing. It’s gonna be a long fuckin’ night.”

From there, Joan Jett stormed through “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation” backed by the surviving Foo Fighters and Travis Barker on drums, fighting back tears as she spoke of her friendship with Hawkins.

Hawkins’ party-hearty cover band Chevy Metal was up next, bringing out latter-day Yes vocalist Jon Davison for a sizzling rendition of that band’s “Owner of a Lonely Heart” and Kesha, in a shimmering silver cape and boots, for David Bowie’s “Heroes.” Kesha had a noticeable above-the-waste wardrobe malfunction during the song, exclaiming, “Taylor would have loved it that my tits just fell out.”

Tonight’s lineup features many of the same performers from a massive Sept. 3 tribute at London’s Wembley Stadium, including members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Metallica and Led Zeppelin, as well new additions such as Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

SPIN will update this story throughout the evening.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

