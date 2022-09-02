The Osbournes to Chronicle Life in U.K. in BBC Reality Show

The Osbourne family will chronicle their return to life in their native United Kingdom in the new reality series Home to Roost, a 10-part series of 30-minute episodes produced by Expectation and set to air next year on BBC One.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself,” reads a description from BBC.

Ozzy and family left their estate in rural Buckinghamshire more than 20 years ago to settle in Los Angeles, giving rise to the beloved 2002-2005 MTV reality show The Osbournes. This time around, the show will offer a “genuine portrait” of the family as it navigates illness and aging — Ozzy is 73 and managing a 2019 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” say Expectation creative directors Ben Wicks and Colin Barr. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears.”

As previously reported, Ozzy’s new album, Patient Number 9, was produced by Andrew Watt and features guest appearances by Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Beck and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, among many others.