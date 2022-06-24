Ozzy Osbourne Drafts Rock Legends for New Solo Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has drafted a host of rock’n’roll heavy hitters for Patient Number 9, his new solo album due Sept. 9 via Epic. The title track, which features Jeff Beck on guitar, is out now, accompanied by a video directed by comic legend Todd McFarlane (Spawn, The Amazing Spider-Man).

The new album was produced by Andrew Watt, following quickly on the heels of his work with Osbourne on 2020’s Ordinary Man. Among the guest artists are Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi (who has never previously appeared on an Ozzy solo album), late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

Speaking of the title cut, Osbourne says, “The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

 

Osbourne has not performed live since Dec. 31, 2018, and it is unknown if he is planning any on-stage performances in support of Patient Number 9. The 73-year-old artist has dealt with a number of health problems in recent years, including a bout with pneumonia that left him in intensive care, injuries sustained during a fall at his home and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne Patient Number 9 Track Listing:

“Patient Number 9” (featuring Jeff Beck)
“Immortal” (featuring Mike McCready)
“Parasite” (featuring Zakk Wylde)
“Mr. Darkness” (featuring Zakk Wylde)
“One of Those Days” (featuring Eric Clapton)
“A Thousand Shades” (featuring Jeff Beck)
“No Escape From Now” (featuring Tony Iommi)
“Nothing Feels Right” (featuring Zakk Wylde)
“Evil Shuffle” (featuring Zakk Wylde)
“Degradation Rules” (featuring Tony Iommi)
“Dead and Gone”
“God Only Knows”

Jonathan Cohen

