Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jessie Baylin
The Reclamation of Jessie Baylin

Taylor Swift Details Fourth Song Title From Upcoming Album

‘Midnight Rain’ was revealed to be track six on new LP, due Oct. 21
Taylor Swift
Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor

Taylor Swift has continued with her cheeky “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series to reveal a fourth song title from her upcoming album, Midnights. The latest to be picked out of a spinning, bingo-like ball cage, replete with cheesy, retro theme music in the background, is “Midnight Rain,” which is the sixth song on the album.

The track follows previously revealed Midnights tracks “Mastermind” (track 13 on the album), “Vigilante Shit” (track eight) and “Question…?” (track seven).

Swift surprisingly announced Midnights would be released Oct. 21 during her Aug. 28 acceptance speech for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. She later said the album comprises “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and fo searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12, we’ll meet ourselves.”

Not much additional information has been confirmed about the album, other than that Swift worked on it with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year, Announces New Album

