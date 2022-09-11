Sunny Day Real Estate Plays First Show in 12 Years at Spokane Club

Sunny Day Real Estate warmed up for its highly anticipated reunion tour last night (Sept. 10) with a short-notice show at the 250-capacity Big Dipper in Spokane, Wash. It was the band’s first performance since May 2010 and introduced new bassist Chris Jordan from the Seattle band Spirit Award as well as touring guitarist Greg Suran, who will share duties with Jason Narducy throughout the fall run.

“Hello, everyone. We are Sunny Day Real Estate,” frontman Jeremy Enigk said matter-of-factly before the group launched into “Seven,” the first song from its legendary 1994 debut album Diary. “Is this for real?” a woman in the audience yelled. “I think so,” Enigk replied. “I might be dreaming.”

The set list featured a number of songs not performed during the group’s return to activity in 2009 and 2010, which leaned heavily on Diary and its 1995 self-titled follow-up (also known as The Pink Album). Instead, Sunny Day revived the title track and five other songs from 1998’s How It Feels To Be Something On and four from its last album to date, 2000’s The Rising Tide.

Also making its live debut was “Lipton Witch,” the lone new song to surface from attempts to record a new album in conjunction with the previous reunion. It was released in 2014 on a split single with Circa Survive.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s tour continues Sept. 13 in Lawrence, Kan. Dates are on tap through Dec. 17-18 in Seattle.

Sunny Day Real Estate Big Dipper setlist:

Seven

Theo B

48

One

Pillars

Lipton Witch

Guitar and Video Games

The Ocean

5/4

Roses in Water

Every Shining Time You Arrive

How It Feels To Be Something On

Killed by an Angel

J’Nuh

Encore:

The Rising Tide

In Circles

Days Were Golden