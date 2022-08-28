Jason Narducy, Greg Suran Joining Sunny Day Real Estate for Reunion Shows

Superchunk/Bob Mould Band member Jason Narducy and multi-instrumentalist Greg Suran will join Sunny Day Real Estate on guitar and backup vocals for different blocks of shows on the influential group’s fall reunion tour. The musicians will complement core members Jeremy Enigk (vocals/guitar), Dan Hoerner (guitar) and William Goldsmith (drums); the identity of the band’s touring bass player has yet to be revealed.

“I’ve been a fan for a long time so this means a lot to me,” Narducy wrote on Twitter today (Aug. 28). “Huge gratitude to Jeremy, Will and Dan for allowing me to join their touring ensemble.”

Narducy will perform with Sunny Day on Sept. 22-23, 26-27, 29-30, Oct. 1 and 3 and Dec. 3-4 and 6-8, with Suran joining for all other performances (see full schedule below). As SPIN exclusively revealed in January, this is the band’s first tour in 12 years. Original bassist/current Foo Fighters member Nate Mendel is not participating in the wake of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death in March.

Narducy will also join Superchunk for that band’s only fall show on Sept. 24 in Atlantic City, NJ.; Bob Mould Band has no fall dates on tap, freeing up the musician to hit the road with Sunny Day.

As for Suran, he previously played guitar and keyboard in the live incarnation of Sunny Day from 2000-20001 and later on Enigk’s 2006 solo album, World Waits. Since 2013, he’s served as the lead guitarist in The B-52s, whose final tour is also scheduled for this fall.

Here are Sunny Day Real Estate’s tour dates:

Sept. 13: Lawrence, Kan. (Liberty Hall)

Sept. 14: Omaha, Neb. (The Admiral)

Sept. 17: Chicago (Riot Fest)

Sept. 18: Detroit (St. Andrews Hall)

Sept. 20: Asheville, N.C. (The Orange Peel)

Sept. 22: Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (House of Blues)

Sept. 23: Atlanta (Masquerade)

Sept. 24: Birmingham, Ala. (Furnace Fest)

Sept. 26: Silver Spring, Md. (The Fillmore)

Sept. 27: Cleveland (House of Blues)

Sept. 29-30: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Brooklyn Steel)

Oct. 1: Philadelphia (The Fillmore)

Oct. 2: Boston (House of Blues)

Dec. 3: Salt Lake City (The Depot)

Dec. 4: Denver (Ogden Theater)

Dec. 6: Austin (Emo’s)

Dec. 7: Houston (Warehouse)

Dec. 8: Dallas (Studio at The Factory)

Dec. 10: Phoenix (The Van Buren)

Dec. 11: San Diego (The Observatory)

Dec. 12: Los Angeles (Wiltern Theater)

Dec. 14: San Francisco (Regency Ballroom)

Dec. 16: Portland, Ore. (Roseland Theater)

Dec. 18: Seattle (Moore Theatre)