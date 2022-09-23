Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Country/pop superstar is the first artist on new label Republic Nashville
Photo: Louie Banks

Shania Twain has released her first new single in five years, “Waking Up Dreaming,” making her the initial artist as part of the launch of the label Republic Nashville. The buoyant, pop-leaning “Waking Up Dreaming” is accompanied by a colorful video directed by Isaac Rentz, in which Twain is transformed into a spandex- and wig-clad glam rocker.

 

Twain’s next studio album is expected in 2023. It will be the artist’s first album since 2017’s Now, which topped both The Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts upon release. Twain was most recently the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, which featured her newly recorded title track.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain says of the company. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Also Read

Watch Harry Styles Bring Shania Twain Up for Two Songs at Coachella

Twain will presumably begin incorporating “Waking Up Dreaming” into her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, which runs through the end of the year. Additionally, according to a Variety report, she’s in negotiations to appear in ABC’s live TV remake of Beauty in the Beast as Mrs. Potts. The show will air Dec. 15 and stars Josh Groban as Beast and H.E.R. as Belle.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Louie Banks
News

Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Nikki Lane
Interviews

Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little

(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
News

Stevie Nicks Releases New Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top