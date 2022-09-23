Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain has released her first new single in five years, “Waking Up Dreaming,” making her the initial artist as part of the launch of the label Republic Nashville. The buoyant, pop-leaning “Waking Up Dreaming” is accompanied by a colorful video directed by Isaac Rentz, in which Twain is transformed into a spandex- and wig-clad glam rocker.

Twain’s next studio album is expected in 2023. It will be the artist’s first album since 2017’s Now, which topped both The Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts upon release. Twain was most recently the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, which featured her newly recorded title track.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain says of the company. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Twain will presumably begin incorporating “Waking Up Dreaming” into her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, which runs through the end of the year. Additionally, according to a Variety report, she’s in negotiations to appear in ABC’s live TV remake of Beauty in the Beast as Mrs. Potts. The show will air Dec. 15 and stars Josh Groban as Beast and H.E.R. as Belle.