Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Rihanna to Play 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Event will be held Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, confirming the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her hand holding a football with nothing but a “.” as the caption. Her performance was also confirmed by Roc Nation, which serves as the strategic entertainment advisors of the annual Halftime Show.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, citing solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a former star who remains without an NFL team after protesting during the National Anthem in 2016 and 2017 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti but teased new music in recent months. “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she told The Associated Press in September 2021. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featured a star-studded lineup of rappers such as Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, as well as R&B icon Mary J. Blige. The upcoming Halftime Show will be the first sponsored by Apple Music, which is taking over for longtime partner Pepsi. Taylor Swift had previously been rumored as the headliner before today’s announcement.

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

you may like

more from spin

Rammstein
Recaps

Rammstein’s Blunt Trauma Triumph

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
News

Rihanna to Play 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nine Inch Nails
News

Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Filter’s ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’ With Richard Patrick

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top