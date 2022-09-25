Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, confirming the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her hand holding a football with nothing but a “.” as the caption. Her performance was also confirmed by Roc Nation, which serves as the strategic entertainment advisors of the annual Halftime Show.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, citing solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a former star who remains without an NFL team after protesting during the National Anthem in 2016 and 2017 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti but teased new music in recent months. “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she told The Associated Press in September 2021. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featured a star-studded lineup of rappers such as Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, as well as R&B icon Mary J. Blige. The upcoming Halftime Show will be the first sponsored by Apple Music, which is taking over for longtime partner Pepsi. Taylor Swift had previously been rumored as the headliner before today’s announcement.