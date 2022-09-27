NOFX Releasing Double Album in December

On the heels of this February’s Single Album, long-running punk outfit NOFX will release the appropriately named Double Album on Dec. 2 through Fat Wreck Chords. The 10-song effort was produced by Descendents leader Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, and is led by the single “Darby Crashing Your Party.”

“I wanted to do a double album cuz there are no good ones out there,” NOFX’s Fat Mike says, presumably with tongue planted firmly in cheek. “Pink Floyd’s The Wall is about it. Quadrophenia is OK, I guess, if you’re a Who fan. Definitely not [The Beatles’] White Album. I don’t think anybody else has made good double albums. Certainly not Husker Du, Minutemen, or Smashing Pumpkins.

“I really like Single Album a lot, but the songs on Double Album aren’t quite up to scratch,” he continues. “All these songs were recorded at the same time, except this one was finished two years later. I think it’s a very enjoyable album, and maybe our funniest. I think it is what a lot of our fans will want to hear and it’s a great side three and four for a double album. I accomplished my goal of making a solid double-album, but it just took a lot longer than I expected.”

Earlier this month, Fat Mike said in an Instagram comment that NOFX would stop touring in 2023, but there’s been no official confirmation of that yet. For now, the group’s lone U.S. show is Oct. 2 in Asbury Park, N.J., which will be followed by a Dec. 2-4 run in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, Australia.

Here is the track list for Double Album:

Darby Crashing Your Party

My Favorite Enemy

Don’t Count on Me

Johanna Constant Teen

Punk Rock Cliché

Fuck Day Six

Is It Too Soon if Time Is Relative?

Alcopollack

Three Against Me

Gone with the Heroined