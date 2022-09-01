NOFX to Break Up After 2023

In a reply to an Instagram comment (of all things) on a post that had absolutely nothing to do with the band, NOFX singer and bassist “Fat Mike” Burkett announced that 2023 “will be the [the] last year” for the iconic punks. Someone familiar with the situation confirmed the news to SPIN.

When asked why the band doesn’t come to Canada more often, the Fat Wreck Chords boss said “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….” He then confirmed the location of the band’s final show in a reply to a different comment. “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

NOFX’s final year will also mark the band’s 40th anniversary, and the announcement comes as the band is still headlining their Punk in Drublic festivals around the world. NOFX’s most recent release was their 15th studio album, last year’s Single Album, and here’s hoping they release a live album of their last show called something like At Least They’ll Finally Stop Sucking Live!

While the Instagram comment section might be an unconventional place to break such news, it’s not like Burkett has ever been shy about doing things his own way. See the post that started it all below.