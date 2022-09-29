Muse Detail 2023 North American Tour Plans

Muse will tour North America throughout the first few months of 2023 in support of its most recent album, Will of the People. The new dates get underway Feb. 25 in Chicago and run through April 20 in Salt Lake City, with support from Evanescence. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Oct. 4, with a general on-sale to follow three days later.

Will of the People scored Muse its seventh consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart, and also topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums tallies.

As previously reported, Muse will embark on a short run of fall headlining shows beginning Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Following the 2023 North American run, the band will tour Europe extensively during the summer, with shows on tap through July 22 in Milan.

Here are Muse’s 2023 North American tour dates:

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center

February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center

February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena

April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center

April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena