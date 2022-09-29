Muse Detail 2023 North American Tour Plans

Muse will tour North America throughout the first few months of 2023 in support of its most recent album, Will of the People. The new dates get underway Feb. 25 in Chicago and run through April 20 in Salt Lake City, with support from Evanescence. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Oct. 4, with a general on-sale to follow three days later.
Will of the People scored Muse its seventh consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart, and also topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums tallies.
As previously reported, Muse will embark on a short run of fall headlining shows beginning Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Following the 2023 North American run, the band will tour Europe extensively during the summer, with shows on tap through July 22 in Milan.
Here are Muse’s 2023 North American tour dates:
February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center
February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center
February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena
April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center
April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena