Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Coolio
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Muse Detail 2023 North American Tour Plans

Trek in support of new album ‘Will of the People’ begins Feb. 25 in Chicago
Muse
(Credit: Nick Fancher)

Muse will tour North America throughout the first few months of 2023 in support of its most recent album, Will of the People. The new dates get underway Feb. 25 in Chicago and run through April 20 in Salt Lake City, with support from Evanescence. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Oct. 4, with a general on-sale to follow three days later.

Will of the People scored Muse its seventh consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart, and also topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums tallies.

As previously reported, Muse will embark on a short run of fall headlining shows beginning Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. Following the 2023 North American run, the band will tour Europe extensively during the summer, with shows on tap through July 22 in Milan.

Here are Muse’s 2023 North American tour dates:

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center
February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center
February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena
April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center
April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena

Muse

Also Read

Muse Rock Out at the Isle of Wight on New Single ‘Kill or Be Killed’

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

you may like

more from spin

Bruce Springsteen
News

Bruce Springsteen Confirms Soul Covers Album, Only The Strong Survive

Flaming-Lips-2020-No-Masks-1602686386
News

The Flaming Lips Round Up 50+ Unreleased Tracks for Yoshimi 20th Anniversary Box

Muse
News

Muse Detail 2023 North American Tour Plans

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top