Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks
I Write the Songs…
Dear Boy
Dear Boy’s Decade-in-the-Making Debut

Kings of Leon Debuting Whiskey Collection at Bourbon and Beyond Festival

The group’s Kiamichi line includes five- and eight-year ryes and a 19-year bourbon

Kings of Leon are getting into the whiskey business. The long-running rock combo will debut a limited collection, dubbed Kiamichi, in collaboration with the Bardstown, Ky.-based Willett Distillery at the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Louisville, which kicks off today (Sept. 15).

Kiamichi comprises three different products, a five- and eight-year rye and a 19-year bourbon, which will go on sale later this year. They share a name with the southeastern Oklahoma river where Kings of Leon’s members attended annual family reunions.

The 19-year bourbon has added significance both to the Followill family and the Kulsveen family, which owns Willett, in that Kings of Leon’s debut album, Youth and Young Manhood, turned 19 this year, while Willett master distiller Drew Kulsveen also joined the family business in 2003.

Beyond unveiling Kiamichi at Bourbon and Beyond, Kings of Leon will headline the festival tomorrow. After a short break, the group will head to Australia and New Zealand for dates in October and November, and will also headline San Diego’s Wonderfront Festival on Nov. 19.

Also Read

98 Musicians Predict the 2022 NFL Season

Kings Of Leon’s most recent album, 2021’s When You See Yourself, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Rock and Alternative Albums charts and at No. 1 on the official U.K. album roundup. “Your goal as an artist is to develop a style and sound, but you don’t want to repeat yourself,” frontman Caleb Followill told SPIN in a cover story about the project. “At the same time, we worked hard at this, and now we’re a band that has a sound and feel.”

Daniel Kohn

Daniel Kohn

Share This

tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

you may like

more from spin

Hollywood Undead has grown with the cannabis industry. (Photo courtesy of Hollywood Undead)
Odd Jobs

Odd Jobs: Hollywood Undead’s Always Been Cannabis Entrepreneurs — But Now They Do It Legally

Kings of Leon
News

Kings of Leon Debuting Whiskey Collection at Bourbon and Beyond Festival

bowie1
Culture

Moonage Daydream Shows the Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top