Freddie Gibbs Drops New Single ‘Too Much’ Ahead of New Album

After signing with Warner Records several years ago, rapper Freddie Gibbs has confirmed a Sept. 30 release date for his major-label debut, $oul $old $eparately. The album is led by new single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and a video in which the artist lives large and makes bank throwing dice in a casino.

$oul $old $eparately is the follow-up to Gibbs’ revered 2020 collaborative album with The Alchemist, Alfredo. That project was nominated for the best rap album Grammy and features guest turns from Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross and Benny the Butcher.

There’s no tracklist yet for $oul $old $eparately, so it’s not known whether any of Gibbs’ 2021 singles such as “Gang Signs” featuring Schoolboy Q or “4 Thangs” featuring Big Sean will appear. Gibbs has also moved into acting of late in the series Bust Down and Power Book IV, as well as the feature film Down With the King.

Gary, Ind.-native Gibbs rose to fame in the late 2000s after he was surprisingly dropped by Interscope in 2007 without releasing an album. Afterward, he issued the ’90s G-funk-steeped mixtapes midwestgangstaboxframecadillacmuzik and The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs, garnering acclaim from indie music blogs and The New Yorker alike.

“I used to see that magazine and think I wasn’t educated enough to read it,” Gibbs told SPIN in 2011. “And to see myself inside it, with a big-ass picture? Words can’t describe it.”