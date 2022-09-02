Instagram Facebook Twitter
NOFX
NOFX to Break Up After 2023
Odd Jobs: Pulley’s Trey Clinesmith Brings Punk Rock to Hollywood Film Sets
Bikini Kill
The 20 Best Riot Grrrl Songs

Freddie Gibbs Drops New Single ‘Too Much’ Ahead of New Album

‘$oul $old $eparately’ will be released on Sept. 30
Photo: Nick Walker

After signing with Warner Records several years ago, rapper Freddie Gibbs has confirmed a Sept. 30 release date for his major-label debut, $oul $old $eparately. The album is led by new single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and a video in which the artist lives large and makes bank throwing dice in a casino.

 

$oul $old $eparately is the follow-up to Gibbs’ revered 2020 collaborative album with The Alchemist, Alfredo. That project was nominated for the best rap album Grammy and features guest turns from Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross and Benny the Butcher.

There’s no tracklist yet for $oul $old $eparately, so it’s not known whether any of Gibbs’ 2021 singles such as “Gang Signs” featuring Schoolboy Q or “4 Thangs” featuring Big Sean will appear. Gibbs has also moved into acting of late in the series Bust Down and Power Book IV, as well as the feature film Down With the King.

Also Read

The 30 Best Albums of 2020

Gary, Ind.-native Gibbs rose to fame in the late 2000s after he was surprisingly dropped by Interscope in 2007 without releasing an album. Afterward, he issued the ’90s G-funk-steeped mixtapes midwestgangstaboxframecadillacmuzik and The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs, garnering acclaim from indie music blogs and The New Yorker alike.

“I used to see that magazine and think I wasn’t educated enough to read it,” Gibbs told SPIN in 2011. “And to see myself inside it, with a big-ass picture? Words can’t describe it.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

you may like

more from spin

Brandi Carlile
News

Brandi Carlile to Release ‘Laurel Canyon-Inspired’ Re-Record of Latest Album

Ozzy Sharon Osbourne
News

The Osbournes to Chronicle Life in U.K. in BBC Reality Show

(Photo: Scott Dudelson / WireImage)
News

Rhye’s Michael Milosh Sues Ex-Wife’s Attorneys for Malicious Prosecution

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top