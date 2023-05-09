Snoop Dogg, Big Sean Sign On For Debut Kaytranada/Aminé Album

Ahead of their long-in-the-works debut album, KAYTRAMINÉ, finally arriving on May 19, producer Kaytranada and rapper Aminé have released the track list and guest collaborators for the project.

Beyond Pharrell Williams, who appears on the previously released track “4EVA,” KAYTRAMINÉ boasts contributions from Freddie Gibbs on “letstalkaboutit,” Big Sean on “Master P,” Amaarae on “Sossaup,” and Snoop Dogg on “Eye.”

Kaytranada and Aminé connected in 2014 after Aminé made a bootleg remix of Kaytranda’s “At All” retitled “Not At All.” As they shared music, Kaytranda produced three tracks on the 2015 Aminé mixtape Calling Brio, but the duo had been quiet ever since until last month.

Although no live dates in support of KAYTRAMINÉ have been announced, Kaytranada will be on the road as the opening act on the Weeknd’s 2023 world tour, which begins in Lisbon on June 6 and runs through an Oct. 25 finale in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Here is the track list for KAYTRAMINÉ:

Who He Iz

letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Westside

Master P (feat. Big Sean)

Rebuke

Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)

STFU3

Ugh Ugh

Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)

K&A