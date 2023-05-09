Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins
Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked
Gord Downie
Life After Death: Gord Downie’s Fire Burns Hotter Than Ever on Lustre Parfait
Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

Snoop Dogg, Big Sean Sign On For Debut Kaytranada/Aminé Album

‘KAYTRAMINÉ’ will be released on May 19

Ahead of their long-in-the-works debut album, KAYTRAMINÉ, finally arriving on May 19, producer Kaytranada and rapper Aminé have released the track list and guest collaborators for the project.

Beyond Pharrell Williams, who appears on the previously released track “4EVA,” KAYTRAMINÉ boasts contributions from Freddie Gibbs on “letstalkaboutit,” Big Sean on “Master P,” Amaarae on “Sossaup,” and Snoop Dogg on “Eye.”

Kaytranada and Aminé connected in 2014 after Aminé made a bootleg remix of Kaytranda’s “At All” retitled “Not At All.” As they shared music, Kaytranda produced three tracks on the 2015 Aminé mixtape Calling Brio, but the duo had been quiet ever since until last month.

Although no live dates in support of KAYTRAMINÉ have been announced, Kaytranada will be on the road as the opening act on the Weeknd’s 2023 world tour, which begins in Lisbon on June 6 and runs through an Oct. 25 finale in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Willie Nelson

Also Read

Willie Nelson Celebrates His 90th Birthday in Style With Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and Dozens More

Here is the track list for KAYTRAMINÉ:

Who He Iz
letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Westside
Master P (feat. Big Sean)
Rebuke
Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)
STFU3
Ugh Ugh
Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)
K&A

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

more from spin

Kaytranada and Amine
News

Snoop Dogg, Big Sean Sign On For Debut Kaytranada/Aminé Album

Dolly Parton
News

Dolly Parton Welcomes Surviving Beatles, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus on Rockstar

Kendrick Lamar (photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)
News

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons Lead Austin City Limits Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top