Arctic Monkeys Share New Single ‘Body Paint’

Band’s first album in four years is out next month
Arctic Monkeys
(Credit: Zackery Michael)

Arctic Monkeys are getting ready to roll. The group has played a few small headlining shows and made an appearance at Primavera Sound Los Angeles a few weekends ago. Now, the group has shared, “Body Paint,” the second single off their upcoming album The Car. The band debuted the song at their show in Brooklyn last week.

The video was directed by Brook Linder and filmed in London and Missouri.

Last month, the band released “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” which is moody, nostalgic and melodic, with a tinge of vintage pop. It has a similar vibe to “Body Paint.”

In a statement, the album, which is their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, is billed as “wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape.” The Car was produced by longtime collaborator James Ford and recorded in Paris, London and Suffolk, U.K.

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys will be playing stadiums in the U.K. and Ireland next year. The Hives and the Mysterines will open on those dates. A nine-show run in Australia begins on Dec. 29 in Sydney.

The Car is out Oct. 21 on Domino Records.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

