A Day in the Life of… Dave King of Flogging Molly

Credit: Katie Hovland

“For me, a great anthem is inclusive and gives people a sense of belonging,” Flogging Molly frontman Dave King says, when asked what makes a great anthem. Some of his personal favorites include Bowie’s “Heroes,” the Clash’s “Clampdown,” and surprisingly, Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”

Over the years, King has written such legendary Celtic-punk anthems as “Devil’s Dance Floor,” “Float,” and more recently, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up the Stairs” off their new album, the aptly titled Anthem. The album’s title was a response to a simple sentiment the band wanted to capture in response to the difficult past few years. “After the pandemic we wanted to create something with a sense of camaraderie,” he explains. “We thought the titleAnthembest embodied that sentiment.”

With that sense of camaraderie, the band concluded their European tour in King’s hometown of Dublin. “The consensus within the band is that they were two of the best shows of the tour,” he says. “The atmosphere is incredible.”

This says a lot about a band as well-known for their positive energy as much as the music itself, no doubt a testament to the close relationships within the group, particularly between King and his wife Bridget Regan, Flogging Molly’s fiddler.

According to King, there’s no real big secret to maintaining a happy marriage while playing in a successful band together.“Well, we obviously love each other,” he says. “It’s not easy on the road and touring can be difficult, but at the end of the day we take care of each other.”

Here a day in the life of Dave King.

 

 

Date  August 20th, 2022

Time I woke up  9:15 a.m.

Every day starts with A cup of Barry’s Tea.

Breakfast consists of  Don’t really do breakfast.

To get going I always Relax, clear the head, be positive.

I don’t feel dressed without  Socks.

Before I start working I must  Finish my tea, of course.

Currently working on  Gearing up for rest after twelve weeks on tour.

But I’d really love to be Resting from twelve weeks on tour.

Book I’m reading  Windswept & Interesting: My Autobiography by Billy Connolly.

I don’t know how anyone ever  Intentionally hurts anybody.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be  You Want It Darker by Leonard Cohen

The perfect midday consists of  A walk on the beach if I’m home.

To help get through the day I need  To realize how lucky I am.

Not a day goes by without speaking to  Bridget.

My daydreams consist of Less time daydreaming I suppose.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world  We could all just get along.

I’ll always fight for Free speech.

Currently in love with My wife, of course.

Hoping to make time to watch  Movie: Nope; TV: The Sandman.

By my bedside I always have  Water.

To help get through the night I don’t over think things.

Bed time  Whenever…I’m ready.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always  Today.

