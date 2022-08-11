Instagram Facebook Twitter
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
‘Plastic Crack’: Pharoahe Monch on the Addictive World of Marvel Figurines
Odd Jobs: How Bouncing Souls Bassist Bryan Kienlen Came to Own a Tattoo Shop When Not On Tour

Zack de la Rocha Injury Forces Rage Against the Machine to Cancel European Tour

Group will finish its Madison Square Garden run this week before taking a break
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Zack de la Rocha badly injured his leg on July 11 running across the stage during the second show of Rage Against the Machine‘s in-progress first tour since 2010, but he’s been performing while seated ever since and the shows have gone off without a hitch (even though stagehands have had to carry the vocalist on and off the stage every night).

And while de la Rocha’s condition was apparently manageable up until now, it has forced the group to cancel its first European tour in 14 years, which was to begin Aug. 24 in Edinburgh.

The decision was chalked up to “medical guidance” in an Instagram post from the band this morning. “It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation,” it reads, adding that Rage will finish its run at New York’s Madison Square Garden tonight (Aug. 11), tomorrow and on Aug. 14 before de la Rocha returns “home for rest and rehabilitation.”

“The flights, travel time and the rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery,” the band says. “We are sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.”

Today’s news does not impact Rage’s planned 2023 road work, which will begin Feb. 22 in Las Cruces, N.M., but it’s the latest in a long line of postponements, cancellations, and bizarre occurrences for a tour that was supposed to begin more than two years ago. Most recently, guitarist Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by security during a Toronto show as they attempted to apprehend a fan who’d jumped on stage.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Megan Thee Stallion Is Releasing a New Album Tonight

Bouncing Souls bassist Bryan Kienlen tattoos in his own shop in New Jersey. (Photo by Ryan Johnson)
Odd Jobs

Odd Jobs: How Bouncing Souls Bassist Bryan Kienlen Came to Own a Tattoo Shop When Not On Tour

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images
News

Zack de la Rocha Injury Forces Rage Against the Machine to Cancel European Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top