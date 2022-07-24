Instagram Facebook Twitter
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music
Rhea Seehorn. Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul
‘Better Call Saul’s Kim Wexler and the Sexism of the Anti-Heroine
5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled After Fan Rushes Stage at Rage Against the Machine Show

The security guard tried to intercept the fan but instead tackled Morello
Tom Morello
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Tom Morello narrowly escaped a serious injury when he was accidentally tackled during a Rage Against the Machine show in Toronto last night (July 23). The incident occurred after a fan rushed the stage during “Killing In the Name.” A security guard attempted to intercept the fan but instead tackled Morello, who fell off stage. Zack de la Rocha stopped the show to make sure his bandmate was okay, and Morello quickly sprang back up, still armed with his guitar.

See it all go down below.

Earlier in the tour, de la Rocha injured his leg after tripping on stage. Thankfully, they weren’t forced to cancel any shows; however, the singer’s been performing while seated on equipment ever since.

SPIN was at the Public Service Announcement tour opener in Wisconsin and got to experience the band’s first show in 11 years firsthand. See our review here. See their remaining list of tour dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

July 25 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
July 27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 31 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 2 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
August 3 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
August 8 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 9 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Education

The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music

Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

you may like

more from spin

Tom Morello
News

Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled After Fan Rushes Stage at Rage Against the Machine Show

Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage
News

Pearl Jam Scraps Third Straight Show; Eddie Vedder ‘Still Without a Voice’

Red Hot Chili Peppers
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Double Album Return of the Dream Canteen

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top