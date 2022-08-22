‘The Big Climate Thing’ Benefit Concert Postponed to 2023

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The environmental benefit The Big Climate Thing, “a concert for people and the planet” scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York, has been postponed until 2023.

“The artists, climate movement leaders, and partners of this event take the responsibility of representing those fighting for survival on the front lines of ecological disaster and environmental justice incredibly seriously,” organizers Climate Control Project said in a statement. “Collectively, we felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation and impact that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can. We are so grateful to have had this chance to form a vital community with you and look forward to a reimagined event in 2023.”

The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips, The Roots, Haim and Khruangbin were scheduled to perform at the event, alongside Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Antibalas, Guster, The Weather Station, Bonny Light Horseman, Sting’s son Joe Sumner, Ayoni, Sunflower Bean, Pom Pom Squad, Sean Kuti and Egypt 80, Valerie June, Mykki Blanco and Seratones.

Online and phone ticket purchases through AXS will automatically be refunded. Tickets obtained through in-person outlets can be refunded at point of purchase.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

