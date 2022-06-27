The Flaming Lips, Haim, The Roots Set for ‘The Big Climate Thing’ Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Event will be held Sept. 16-18 at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens
The Flaming Lips, The Roots, Haim, and Khruangbin are among the artists confirmed for The Big Climate Thing, a new three-day festival taking place Sept. 16-18 at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium just outside Manhattan. Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, and Princess Nokia are also on the bill for the event, which is dubbed “a concert for people and the planet” and aims to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Additionally, the eclectic lineup includes Antibalas, Guster, The Weather Station, Bonny Light Horseman, Sting’s son Joe Sumner, Ayoni, Sunflower Bean, Pom Pom Squad, Sean Kuti and Egypt 80, Valerie June, Mykki Blanco, and Seratones.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am ET on Thursday (June 30) via the festival’s website. The Big Climate Thing is hosted by Climate Control Projects in partnership with Brian Eno’s music-industry climate change initiative, EarthPercent. Other partners include Act Now, The Years Project, The Bowery Presents, Big Up and The Big Climate Lab.

“When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here,” The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman told Rolling Stone. “I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act.”

Pearl Jam Expands Gigaton With Bonus Live Album

