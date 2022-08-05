Slipknot Aim to ‘Overpower’ and ‘Devour’ on New Single, ‘Yen’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Slipknot
(Credit: Jonathan Weiner)

Slipknot has dropped the third single from their upcoming album The End, So Far, in the form of “Yen.” The track initially explores a more mid-tempo vibe compared to prior single “The Dying Song (Time to Sing),” but eventually ramps up the intensity with such lyrics like “as the knife goes in / cut across my skin / when my death begins / I want to know that I was dying for you.”


 

Due out on Sept. 30, the 12-track The End, So Far marks Slipknot’s first time working with veteran hard rock producer Joe Barresi, best known for his work on projects by Queens Of The Stone Age, Melvins and Avenged Sevenfold. It’s the follow-up to the Iowa-based masked outfit’s 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot’s third-consecutive No. 1 on The Billboard 200.

Slipknot will support The End, So Far on the third leg of its KNOTFEST Roadshow tour, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Nashville. Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire will support. Beforehand, the group has headline shows and festivals on tap in Europe through Aug. 19 in Hasselt, Belgium.

