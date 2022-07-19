Instagram Facebook Twitter
Every Kate Bush Album, Ranked
The Kids Are Alright: 7-Year-Old Prodigy Caleb Hayes Wants To Be Slipknot’s Drummer
The Lollapalooza of Documentaries

Slipknot Are Back With Punishing New Single, Album, Fall Tour

‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ is out now, with a video directed by M. Shawn Crahan.
Slipknot
(Credit: Jonathan Weiner)

After unveiling the single “The Chapeltown Rag” last year, Slipknot has confirmed their next album, The End, So Far, will be released Sept. 30 on Roadrunner. Another new track, the punishing “The Dying Song (Time to Sing),” is out now with a funhouse mirror-featuring video directed by band member M. Shawn Crahan (aka “Clown”).

 

The 12-track The End, So Far marks Slipknot’s first time working with veteran hard rock producer Joe Barresi, best known for his work on projects by Queens Of The Stone Age, Melvins and Avenged Sevenfold. It’s the follow-up to the Iowa-based masked outfit’s 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot’s third-consecutive No. 1 on The Billboard 200.

“New music, new art and new beginnings. Get ready for the end,” says Crahan of Slipknot’s fresh batch of offerings.

Slipknot will support The End, So Far on the third leg of its KNOTFEST Roadshow tour, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Nashville. Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire will support. Beforehand, the group will play headline shows and festivals in Europe through Aug. 19 in Hasselt, Belgium.

Slipknot The End, So Far Tracklist:

“Adderall”
“The Dying Song (Time to Sing)”
“The Chapeltown Rag”
“Yen”
“Hivemind”
“Warranty”
“Medicine for the Dead”
“Acidic”
“Heirloom”
“H377”
“De Sade”
“Finale”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

