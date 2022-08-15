Rage Against The Machine Wraps First Tour in 12 Years

Rage Against The Machine wrapped its first tour since 2010 last night (Aug. 14) at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a 19-show run that continued despite frontman Zack de la Rocha injuring his leg on night two and being forced to perform seated ever since. de la Rocha’s condition necessitated the cancellation of Rage’s planned European tour, which was to begin Aug. 24 in Edinburgh.

Although the band played largely the same set list every night, with 15 songs performed at all 19 shows, there were a handful of wild cards sprinkled in, one of the biggest being “Fistful of Steel” on Aug. 12 at MSG. This was Rage’s first performance of the song since 1997. Watch video of it below.

Other rarities included “Without a Face” (played three times on the tour), “No Shelter” (four), “Vietnow” (six) and a cover of opening act Run The Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck”) (seven).

Rage Against The Machine will return to the road Feb. 22 in Las Cruces, N.M.