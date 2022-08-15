Instagram Facebook Twitter
‘We Knew We Were Pissed’
Woodstock. Richie Havens performing at Woodstock Music Festival in 1969.
A Woodstock Reminiscence
Julia Michaels: Authentic, Honest & True

Rage Against The Machine Wraps First Tour in 12 Years

Second-to-last show on Aug. 12 featured ultra-rare performance of ‘Fistful of Steel’
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Rage Against The Machine wrapped its first tour since 2010 last night (Aug. 14) at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a 19-show run that continued despite frontman Zack de la Rocha injuring his leg on night two and being forced to perform seated ever since. de la Rocha’s condition necessitated the cancellation of Rage’s planned European tour, which was to begin Aug. 24 in Edinburgh.

Although the band played largely the same set list every night, with 15 songs performed at all 19 shows, there were a handful of wild cards sprinkled in, one of the biggest being “Fistful of Steel” on Aug. 12 at MSG. This was Rage’s first performance of the song since 1997. Watch video of it below.

 

Other rarities included “Without a Face” (played three times on the tour), “No Shelter” (four), “Vietnow” (six) and a cover of opening act Run The Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck”) (seven).

Rage Against The Machine will return to the road Feb. 22 in Las Cruces, N.M.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

you may like

more from spin

SPIN 50 Best Albums of 1982
Best Albums

The 50 Best Albums of 1982

Lizzo
News

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Maneskin to Perform at VMAs

(Photo: Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images)
News

Adele Talks Canceled Vegas Residency: ‘There Was Just No Soul in It’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top