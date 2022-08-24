Instagram Facebook Twitter
Marcus King
Marcus King Rocks Through the Pain on Dan Auerbach-Produced Young Blood
A Day in the Life of…Doll Machine
Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot’s Provocative Pop

Offset Sues Quality Control Over New Music Rights

The suit comes on the heels of the rapper releasing his first solo song in three years
Offset
(Credit: Noah Schutz)

On Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Offset filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control. In the complaint, Offset, born Kiari Cephus, claims that Quality Control has ownership of his music despite a deal the rapper made with the label that he could release it independently.

According to the suit, Offset claims he paid Quality Control “handsomely for those rights” to his solo music. In a now-deleted Tweet on Wednesday, the rapper’s wife, Cardi B, said Offset bought himself out of his Quality Control deal after the record label didn’t want him to renegotiate it.

In response, Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Control’s CEO Tweeted:

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” the Tweet says. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset hit back at Thomas in a Tweet of his own.

Last week, Offset released “54321,” his first solo song since 2019.

Prior to the release of “54321,” Migos’ other members, Quavo and Takeoff who go by Unc and Phew, released “Hotel Lobby.” Offset is set to release another single, titled “Code,” on Friday.

Last June, Migos released Culture III. Offset was featured on our May 2021 cover.

Daniel Kohn and Pamela Chelin

Daniel Kohn and Pamela Chelin

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

you may like

more from spin

Billy Joel
News

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel for Two Songs at Madison Square Garden

Offset
News

Offset Sues Quality Control Over New Music Rights

The Decemberists
News

Watch The Decemberists and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Ben Franklin’s Song’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top