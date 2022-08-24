Offset Sues Quality Control Over New Music Rights

On Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Offset filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control. In the complaint, Offset, born Kiari Cephus, claims that Quality Control has ownership of his music despite a deal the rapper made with the label that he could release it independently.

According to the suit, Offset claims he paid Quality Control “handsomely for those rights” to his solo music. In a now-deleted Tweet on Wednesday, the rapper’s wife, Cardi B, said Offset bought himself out of his Quality Control deal after the record label didn’t want him to renegotiate it.

In response, Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Control’s CEO Tweeted:

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” the Tweet says. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset hit back at Thomas in a Tweet of his own.

Niggas act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back Nigga you black balled me I ain’t said Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit? https://t.co/UGRDykvX5C — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

Last week, Offset released “54321,” his first solo song since 2019.

Prior to the release of “54321,” Migos’ other members, Quavo and Takeoff who go by Unc and Phew, released “Hotel Lobby.” Offset is set to release another single, titled “Code,” on Friday.

Last June, Migos released Culture III. Offset was featured on our May 2021 cover.